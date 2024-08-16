One Piece Episode 1116: Buggy To Make A Shocking Declaration; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Garp now confronts his former student Kuzan while the battle between SWORD and the Blackbeard Pirates rages on. With the next episode set for a change of scenery, taking fans to the location of the weakest of the Four Emperors, Buggy.

Don’t miss the upcoming One Piece Episode 1116, where the clown makes a rather shocking declaration to his guildmates. Keep reading to find out more about the episode’s release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Episode 1116: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1116 is scheduled to air on Japanese television networks on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. International viewers may catch the episode the day before, August 17, depending on their local time zones and regions.

Following its Japanese broadcast, global audiences can stream One Piece Episode 1116 on Crunchyroll or Netflix. While Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it remains uncertain whether they will continue with new episodes after this arc ends.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1116

According to the episode preview, One Piece Episode 1116 will be titled ‘Let's Go Get It! Buggy's Big Declaration.’ Fans can expect the episode to entail a surprising turn of events as Buggy, often regarded as a comic relief character, steps up to make a bold announcement.

Despite being beaten by Mihawk and Crocodile, Buggy will gather the courage to declare his intention to claim the One Piece, a shocking move that catches everyone off guard. While Crocodile and Mihawk will react with displeasure, even beating Buggy again, his subordinates will be thrilled by their captain’s ambitious proclamation.

One Piece Episode 1116 should also continue the battle on Hachinosu. After being knocked down by Garp’s powerful attack in the previous episode, Kuzan will likely rise to continue the fight. The episode may also explore whether the Titanic Captains will join the fray, further escalating the conflict.

One Piece Episode 1115 recap

One Piece Episode 1115 is titled ‘The Marines Surprised! Marine Headquarters' Former Admiral, Kuzan.’ The episode begins with a clash between Blackbeard and Kuzan. Initially, Blackbeard confronts Kuzan for attacking his territory, but the tension quickly dissolves as the two share drinks and discuss their pasts.

Kuzan reveals the details of his grueling battle against Sakazuki, where he lost his leg. They also touch upon the state of the Road Poneglyphs, with Kuzan mentioning the enigmatic pirate Hinokizu, rumored to possess one of these critical artifacts.

The atmosphere shifts when Laffitte suggests killing Kuzan to steal his Devil Fruit powers in One Piece Episode 1115. Kuzan, overhearing this, reacts with fury, freezing many in the bar. To calm the situation, Blackbeard extends an offer for Kuzan to join his crew.

After some initial reluctance, Kuzan accepts, aligning with Blackbeard due to their shared disdain for the Marines' sense of justice. In the present, Kuzan finishes recounting his tale, leading Garp to demand that he sever ties with Blackbeard and return to the Marines.

Their battle continues, with Kuzan freezing Garp in ice, only for Garp to break free and deliver a powerful blow with his Blue Hole technique, sending Kuzan crashing into the ground. Meanwhile, on Winner Island, Blackbeard prepares to kill Trafalgar Law in One Piece Episode 1115.

He has defeated the Heart Pirates and sunk their ship, the Polar Tang. Bepo, grievously injured, takes a desperate measure by consuming a drug from Chopper, transforming into his Sulong form. With this enhanced power, Bepo manages to overcome Blackbeard and Van Augur momentarily.

Though his Sulong form quickly dissipates, One Piece Episode 1115 ends as Bepo rescues the unconscious Law and swims away as Burgess hurls boulders at them.

