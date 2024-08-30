One Piece Episode 1117: Sabo Invades Pangaea Castle As Levely Is Thrown Into Chaos; Spoilers From The Manga

Sabo has returned with the Revolutionary Army to home base, and as he sits down with Dragon and Ivankov to give them his report, the events of the Levely will finally be revealed. Fans have been looking forward to finding out what Sabo’s relation is to Nefertari Cobra’s murder, and the upcoming episode is expected to answer some of their questions.

For a glimpse into One Piece Episode 1117 and the events that transpired during the attack on Mary Geoise, here’s everything we know about the episode’s plot based on the manga.

One Piece Episode 1117 spoilers from the manga

One Piece Episode 1117 will be titled ‘The Log of the Turbulent Revolution! The Revolutionary Army Maneuvers in Secret!’ The episode is expected to resume where the previous chapter left off as Sabo reports to Dragon and Ivankov, covering Chapters 1083 to 1084 of the manga.

The episode will begin with Sabo, the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army, recounting the key achievements of their operation. This includes the destruction of the World Nobles' symbol, declaring open war, rescuing Bartholomew Kuma, and liberating many slaves.

Additionally, the Revolutionary Army had successfully destroyed Mary Geoise's food reserves as well, dealing a significant blow to the World Government’s stronghold. Dragon will respond to Sabo's account in One Piece Episode 1117, saying that these actions have drawn the full attention of the Marines.

Their influence has sparked uprisings in twelve nations and resulted in eight successful rebellions, though Dragon notes that Lulusia was obliterated, thus reducing the number to seven nations that are no longer paying the Heavenly Tribute or exporting natural resources.

Ivankov adds that the Revolutionary Army's strategy includes targeting supply carriers worldwide to cut off resources heading to the Holy Land to effectively putting pressure on the World Government. Ivankov will believe this ordeal to be a major victory in One Piece Episode 1117.

This is because it forces Mary Geoise to experience deprivation of food and resources. Dragon agrees but mentions that they are not completely cutting off supplies, just enough to strain their enemies.

He anticipates the World Government to retaliate by deploying God’s Knights, and emphasizes that the real battle will begin once they are mobilized. Ivankov points out that Sabo will likely be their primary target in One Piece Episode 1117.

On the other hand, Dragon praises Sabo for his actions, which have elevated him to the status of a hero in the eyes of the common people, regardless of the accusations surrounding King Cobra's assassination. Dragon states that rebellious factions now view the authority figures of the World Government as enemies.

Yet, there are some wise and just rulers, such as Nefertari Cobra, who was one of them. Sabo admits that although it might sound harsh, he can live with the fallout if it helps fuel the flames of revolution in One Piece Episode 1117.

Ivankov then presses Sabo for more details, showing him a newspaper image of Sabo standing over Cobra's body while expressing the hope that he did not commit the murder. The episode will then begin Sabo’s flashback, which takes place over a month ago when the Revolutionary Army launched its attack on Mary Geoise.

These events transpire not long after the Levely had commenced. As the World Nobles panicked at the invasion and tried to escape, Karasu intervened, rescuing a slave and using his Devil Fruit abilities to fend off Noble’s bodyguards in One Piece Episode 1117.

Revealed to have eaten the Susu Susu no Mi (Soot-Soot Fruit), Karasu can transform into soot, which he uses to defeat his opponents. Meanwhile, Lindbergh frees more slaves using his inventions, and Karasu informs him that the Admirals are on their way.

Karasu soon faces off against Admiral Fujitora in One Piece Episode 1117. He uses a technique called Karasu Renkon to counter Fujitora's gravity powers. Elsewhere, Morley is locked in battle with Admiral Ryokugyu, however, Ryokugyu is constrained by the World Nobles.

They threaten Ryokugyu with severe consequences if he causes too much damage, forcing him to hold back. He asks Fujitora about his whereabouts; he learns that the latter is preparing to summon a meteor. Ryokugyu warns him against it, suggesting that this could lead to further chaos.

On the outskirts of the city, CP0 agents Jabra, Blueno, Kalifa, Fukurou, and Kumadori observe the ongoing chaos. They acknowledge the Revolutionary Army's formidable strength in One Piece Episode 1117, noting their ability to stand against two powerful Admirals.

Karasu establishes contact with Sabo, who is inside Pangaea Castle, attempting to retrieve the keys to the slave collars. Sabo also informs Lindbergh that he has spotted Saint Charlos and his father, Rosward, using Kuma as a mount in One Piece Episode 1117.

He states that Charlos still intends to enslave Shirahoshi. Sabo then coordinates with Morley to prepare for the next phase of their plan to rescue Kuma and thwart Charlos’ schemes. Elsewhere, a brief scene of Jewelry Bonney moving around the castle grounds as she searches for her father will be seen.

Meanwhile, Rob Lucci follows Nefertari Vivi, who is seeking Vice Admiral Garp's help to protect Shirahoshi. Vivi rejects Lucci's assistance in One Piece Episode 1117, citing his earlier refusal to help Shirahoshi. She expresses concern that Charlos may attempt another kidnapping, and she is determined to prevent it.

Back inside the castle, King Cobra is informed that he is only allowed to have an audience with the Five Elders alone. Despite objections from his guards, Pell and Chaka, Cobra instructs them to stay behind and keep a close watch on Vivi to ensure she does not get into any danger.

