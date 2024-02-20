Solo Leveling Episode 8 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot, And More

Fans of the immensely popular anime series Solo Leveling have been met with disappointment as it has been announced that Solo Leveling Episode 8 has been delayed. Instead, a recap episode titled How to Get Stronger will air in its place, much to the chagrin of eager viewers.

The delay has sparked discussion and speculation among fans, as they eagerly await the return of their beloved series. Here’s everything you need to know about the delay, when you can expect Solo Leveling Episode 8 to drop, what to expect in the episode, and a recap of Episode 7.

Why has Solo Leveling Episdoe 8 been delayed?

Aniplex is notorious for airing mid-season recaps, as has been seen before with another hit anime, Mashle: Magic and Muscles. Although it may be disappointing, there are valid reasons for this approach. Anime production adheres to strict deadlines, and allowing a week's buffer can ensure that the entire team has adequate time to guarantee the highest quality possible. This flexibility also accounts for potential delays caused by events and holidays in Japan.

The above tweet from the official X account roughly translates to:

#Only I Level Up

On February 24th, we will be presenting Episode 7.5.

07.5 "How to Get Stronger"

The young man known as the "Weakest Hunter of Humanity"

takes the first step towards "getting stronger."

We will look back on Episodes 1 through 7 with newly recorded character narrations.

The above tweet from Taito Ban's X account roughly tranlsates to: As announced by my agency, I have tested positive for the new coronavirus. I will now take a good rest and concentrate on my health so that I can return in perfect condition. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern we may have caused to everyone who has supported us and to everyone involved in our work.

Solo Leveling Episode 8 may also be delayed due to another plausible explanation: Taito Ban, the voice actor portraying Sung Jinwoo, has recently fallen ill. He disclosed on X that he had caught a strain of COVID-19 on February 13, presumably prompting a hiatus from recording to recuperate his voice.

Release date and where to watch

Solo Leveling Episode 8 is slated for release on Sunday, March 3, at 12 am JST, though the timing may vary depending on the time zone. The delay in Episode 8's release stems from Aniplex's decision to air a recap episode on Saturday, February 24, covering the past seven episodes’ events with new narrations.

In Japan, Solo Leveling Episode 8 will air on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after, with a one-hour delay. However, it's worth noting that a subscription is required to access the platform's streaming service.

Solo Leveling Episode 8: expected plot

The upcoming Solo Leveling Episode 8 is expected to draw from Chapters 28 to 34 of the manwha and fans are anticipating the reintroduction of C-rank Hunter Song Chi-Yul and B-rank Healer Lee Joohee. As they join forces with the series' protagonist, Jin-Woo, it is likely they will embark on a challenging expedition into a D-rank Dungeon. Brace yourself for another thrilling adventure as Jin-Woo continues his remarkable journey.

Solo Leveling Episode 7 recap

Solo Leveling Episode 7 begins with a man giving Woo Jin-Cheol a document detailing a recent deadly hunter expedition event. Initially disinterested, Woo's attention is caught when he learns that Sung Jin-Woo and Hwang Dong-Su were involved. Meanwhile, Jin-Woo returns home with food, assuring Jinah that they won't have financial worries for a while. After a vague discussion of his experiences in Hwang's party, Jin-Woo is alerted by the Player Log system that the alcohol he's consuming will be detoxified by his skill. Investigating further, Jin-Woo discovers that a reward he earned from a double-dungeon expedition detoxes any poison that enter his body, thereby preventing him from getting drunk.

Later, Jin-Woo meets with Yoo Jinho at a cafe, where Jinho proposes that Jin-Woo help him complete 19 raids to become a guild master. When Jin-Woo declines, Jinho offers him thirty billion won as an incentive. Though tempted, Jin-Woo ultimately refuses the offer. Meanwhile, Hwang's brother, Hwang Dong-Soo, receives information about the survivors of the deadly expedition and becomes determined to kill Jin-Woo and Jinho, whom he holds responsible for his brother's death.

The scene shifts to Jin-Woo and Jinah jogging in a park, discussing what they would do with thirty million dollars. Jin-Woo pushes himself to exceed his daily running requirement, prompting the system to reward him with valuable items, including a key to an S-Rank dungeon. Intrigued, Jin-Woo decides to test his limits and travels to the dungeon's location. There, he confronts and defeats a powerful magic beast named Hell's Gatekeeper Cerberus despite almost dying.

Jin-Woo learns that he must gather three more ingredients located within the dungeon's castle. Determined to save his mother, Jin-Woo resolves to scale the castle at a later time, closing the episode on a note of anticipation and determination.

