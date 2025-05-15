Chris Brown Arrested in Manchester For Hitting Music Producer With Tequila Bottle in Nightclub: What We Know So Far

Warning: This article contains details of assault

Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester, England. The highly acclaimed musician was held on Thursday morning for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw, as per reports.

According to a report by Page Six, the Under the Influence artist had hit the aforementioned music producer with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub back in 2023. As per the Metropolitan Police, who spoke to The Sun, Chris Brown was detained at a five-star Lowry Hotel following the suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains,” the police officer stated to the outlet.

He further went on to continue that the globally renowned musician’s arrest relates to an incident that took place at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. Meanwhile, the officer also confirmed that the investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.

It was back in October 2023 that Diaw had filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown, in which he had claimed that the singer had assaulted him eight months prior.

The music producer had even stated that Chris Brown had “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” to him after he beat him on the head, using a bottle of Don Julio 1942 in February of 2023. Per the victim, the event had taken place at the Tape London nightclub.

As per Diaw, the two-time Grammy winner had even allegedly “ruthlessly stomp on” the victim, while also kicking him in the back and the neck, which made the man unconscious for almost 30 seconds.

Diaw also claimed that Chris Brown’s “crushing blows” had sent him to the hospital with “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

In case you do not know, Chris Brown has been arrested several times before, throughout his 20-year career.