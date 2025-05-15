Fire Force Season 3 Episode 7: Company 8 To Retreat With Obi; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Beyond Prayer's End,’ Shinra's battle with Leonard Burns continues. Burns takes every attack head-on to test Shinra’s determination. Burns looks back on his devotion, showing flashbacks of earning his name from the Emperor and his faith after encountering the Evangelist.

Shinra accelerates and establishes an Adolla Link that reaches Sho. Despite Burns activating Voltage Nova’s fifth stage, Shinra’s kick breaks through. Burns acknowledges Shinra before his doppelganger appears, impales him, and drags him into Adolla. Meanwhile, Benimaru Shinmon appears in disguise as Moonlight Mask.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 7 will feature Benimaru Shinmon unleashing his strength against the surrounding White-Clad members. With Company 8 in a desperate situation, his intervention alongside Joker will be crucial.

The episode may depict the rescue of Akitaru Obi, who is still in danger from the Infernal Bug inside him. With their objective met, Company 8 will likely retreat from the Fuchu Prison battlefield and head to Asakusa. Shinra, having reunited with Obi, could then begin deciding their next steps against the Evangelist’s forces.

According to the official website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 7 will be titled ‘Sleeping Truth’ and will premiere in Japan on May 17, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Due to time zone variations, international viewers will likely be able to stream it as early as May 16.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on TBS and MBS and available on Netflix. For international audiences outside select Asian regions, Crunchyroll will stream Fire Force Season 3 Episode 7, though access will require an active subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

