The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 19 Delayed: Maomao Returns After Week Break; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Lantern Plant,’ Gyokuyou’s condition has stabilized thanks to Maomao’s previous intervention, and Luomen confirms the fetus has repositioned. Jinshi then investigates the eunuch ‘Tian,’ who regularly visited the grave of Taihou, once a lady-in-waiting. At the graveyard, Jinshi confronts Shenlü.

She immediately recognizes him and questions why someone of his rank is pretending to be a eunuch. Shenlü is then arrested and tries to kill herself but fails. Taihou’s grave links her lineage to Suirei. Jinshi uncovers Loulan’s deception and disappearance. He later receives help from Lahan, Lakan’s adoptive son. He reveals more about the missing funds and resources tied to the conspiracy.

Still confined to the hidden village in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 19, Maomao will investigate the supposed Revival Elixir Suirei spoke about. She will also observe the behavior of those around her, as her captivity has become a chance to analyze the village's connection to a number of ongoing schemes.

Meanwhile, Jinshi will pursue leads involving Loulan, Taihou, and the unauthorized weapons production revealed by Lahan. Suirei and Shisui’s roles within the larger palace plot may be exposed. Lakan’s agitation over Maomao’s absence could involve others in the search, escalating the conflict linked to palace and imperial factions.

Titled ‘Festival,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 19 will premiere on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This release time is specific to Japan and may differ internationally. In Japan, the episode will air on TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax, each following its local schedule.

Additionally, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 19 will be available on Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. For global viewers, it will stream on Crunchyroll around 2:30 hours after the Japanese broadcast and will also be accessible on Netflix with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

