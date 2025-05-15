Kagurabachi Chapter 79: Kamunabi Defend Against Hishaku Assault; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled Switch, saw Hiruhiko collapse, drained of Spirit Energy. Chihiro thought about Samura’s immense endurance and suspected Suzaku’s evolved regeneration was fueling him. As Samura tried to finish Hiruhiko, Kuguri intervened, allowing Toto to teleport Hiruhiko to safety.

Kuguri used Twilight Wave as cover and regretted losing Kumeyuri. Hiruhiko, despairing, wished for death. Chihiro then told Samura he knew of the Sword Saint’s Malediction and fought to stop him. Meanwhile, the Hishaku launched an all-out assault on Kamunabi HQ, with Azami moving to the frontlines as Hakuri appeared prepared.

Kagurabachi Chapter 79 will likely focus on Kamunabi’s defense as the remaining Hishaku sorcerers initiate a coordinated assault. With seven members present, their strength and strategy may overwhelm the initial barriers. Azami’s deployment to the frontlines suggests his long-awaited combat abilities may finally be revealed.

The identity and powers of the Pine Tree sorcerer might also come into play during the clash. Additionally, given how the previous chapter ended, Hakuri will likely play an extensive support role during the battle by coordinating their defenses or protecting non-combatants.

According to MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 79 is set for release on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international readers may gain access as early as May 18, 2025. The exact availability time may vary based on location and upload speed.

The chapter will be available on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ app, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and its official site. A physical copy of Kagurabachi Chapter 79 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 25.

