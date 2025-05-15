From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 7: Beryl Struggles With Parenting; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Faces the Dead,’ Beryl receives his new sword and is summoned by Lucy, who reveals that Bishop Reveos Sarleon of the Church of Sphene is behind Twilight’s actions and intends to use corpses for a resurrection ritual.

Lucy asks Beryl to intercept Sarleon if he flees. That night, Beryl catches him escaping, and with help from Ficelle and Curuni, he defeats Sarleon’s undead and bodyguard. Sarleon is arrested. Lucy rewards Beryl with a house, and Mewi chooses to live with him as her legal guardian.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 7 will see Beryl and Mewi begin living together in the house gifted by Lucy. Though Beryl struggles to adjust to his new role as her guardian, he will keep trying to connect with and support her future.

When they learn that the Magic Institute, where Mewi plans to enroll, offers a highly equipped dormitory, Beryl will become uncertain. He will start worrying about whether living with him or in the dorm would be better for her, unsure of what choice would truly benefit her development and happiness.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 7 is titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Learns the Challenges of Parenting.’ The episode is set to premiere on May 18, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will be released globally on the same day, with release times adjusted to regional time zones.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 7 will be exclusively available on Prime Video, which provides various subtitle options for international audiences. An active Amazon Prime subscription is required to stream the episode and access the rest of the series.

