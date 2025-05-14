Spy X Family Chapter 117: Yor Faces Hemlock; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Spy X Family Chapter 117 will see the Thorn Princess defend herself and the elk from Hemlock’s attacks, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last chapter of Spy X Family saw Yor, Hemlock, and Matthew navigate the forest to protect endangered Miteran elk from poachers. Matthew’s falcon, Keekee, scouts ahead, identifying the hunting grounds. As the trio encounters wildlife and traps, Hemlock taunts Yor about marriage dulling her skills.
They find a shed antler and learn elk don't shed, making them highly valuable. After rescuing one elk from a snare and killing poachers, Matthew lets one escape to track their base. When a panicked elk attacks, Hemlock, frustrated, assaults Yor despite being warned not to harm her or the animal.
Spy X Family Chapter 117 will likely begin with Yor fending off Hemlock’s attack while still attempting to protect the elk. Her focus may shift between defense and steering the animal toward the river. As Hemlock grows increasingly hostile, a serious clash could erupt.
Meanwhile, Matthew may reach the poachers' base, identify their leader, and send Keekee to summon the others. The chapter might also show poacher reinforcements or a trap set at their camp, creating new risks for the assassins during the rescue and confrontation efforts.
Spy X Family Chapter 117 is set to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This means that most readers along the world will be able to gain access to the chapter on Sunday, May 25, at around 8 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.
Fans can access Spy X Family Chapter 117 through Shueisha’s official service platforms, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, the chapter will be available on the official website of Viz Media.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
