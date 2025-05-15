Tom Cruise is back as Agent Ethan Hunt with the eighth instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise titled The Final Reckoning. The film is releasing with terrific pre-release expectations, more so because the last part, Dead Reckoning earned Rs 106 crore in India. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

The film is distributed in India by Viacom 18 and is expected to release on over 3000 screens nationwide. The distributor has opted for a smart release by focusing on English shows at premium centres of the tier-one markets, and also taking the Hindi dubbed version in tier-two and three markets. The advance bookings for the Tom Cruise-led action franchise started on Saturday, and the response has been highly positive.

As per the present trends, Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning is headed to record the best advance booking till date for the franchise in India. As on Thursday at 3 PM, the action-thriller has sold 66,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed to score a final advance in the North of 1,50,000 tickets by the end of Friday. The last Mission Impossible film, released back in 2023, had sold 1,25,000 tickets in the top multiplex chains.

The first day of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is expected to be in the range of Rs 15.50 crore to Rs 17.50 crore, with an outside shot at even getting close to the Rs 20 crore mark. It’s a Saturday release, which should result in a higher than usual walk-in audience, more towards the evening and night shows,

The early reviews from the international markets are positive, and this should help the film in India as well, as Mission Impossible is a strong brand and has a loyal fan base. The film also has an open run until the release of Housefull 5, which should ensure consistent jumps over the weekends. The film will be aiming to emerge the #1 Mission Impossible film in India surpassing Dead Reckoning (Rs 106 crore). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

