Sakamoto Days Chapter 213: Shin’s ESP Drastically Evolves; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Shin’s ESP being used on such a large scale after being ‘boosted,’ Sakamoto Days Chapter 213 will depict the aftermath of his commands across Japan. Don’t miss it; get the release date and more here.
The last chapter of Sakamoto Days, titled ‘Shin's Mission,’ began with Sakamoto grappling with guilt and trauma from his recent hesitation during a gun encounter. In a flashback, he freezes when a citizen points a gun at him, but Shin shields him with a manhole cover.
Shin later reassures Sakamoto that his empathy is a strength. In the present, Shin visits Asakura at Okutabi Science Lab II to enhance his ESP. With Kashima’s help, the upgrade finishes quickly. Using a broadcast system, Shin commands citizens to unload their weapons onto the ground.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 213 will likely reveal whether Shin’s broadcast reached a broad enough audience and how effective his command was in stopping violence. The chapter may also explore the physical and mental toll this enhanced usage places on him, especially given Kashima and Asakura’s earlier warning.
The chapter may also show how the public responds—whether they obey or resist—and if any members of the Order or X interfere with Shin’s efforts to pacify the chaos engulfing Japan. The broadcast may not have reached all parts of the country either, leading to more confusion.
Sakamoto Days Chapter 213 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, May 18, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.
For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 213, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 25.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
