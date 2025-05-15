Travis Kelce Says He Had Unforgettable Time Joining Girlfriend Taylor Swift at Eras Tour's London Stop: 'Will Never Forget...'

Travis Kelce is looking back fondly on one of his most talked-about moments with girlfriend Taylor Swift, his surprise performance at her Eras Tour stop in London last year. On the Wednesday, May 14 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end described the moment as 'unforgettable.'

Advertisement

“I’ll never forget being on a stage in front of what felt like a million people,” said Kelce, as he recalled stepping out at London’s Wembley Stadium during Swift’s Eras Tour show. The conversation came up when Jason Kelce asked Travis what had taken him to London in the past. “Was it love?” Jason teased.

Travis Kelce had made headlines on June 23, 2024, when he joined Swift on stage at her third Eras Tour show at Wembley. His appearance came during the transition for Swift’s song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, which was added to the setlist when she included The Tortured Poets Department in the tour.

Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, Kelce surprised the crowd by taking part in the theatrical moment. He filled in for one of Swift’s dancers and carried her to a red couch, smiling widely as fans burst into cheers.

Advertisement

Kelce later revealed on the podcast last year that the idea to join the show was his own. “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that; are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough; might as well put me to work here’,” he said.

Initially, Taylor Swift laughed when he brought up the idea but then asked, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?” Kelce said that Swift eventually found the perfect spot in the show for his cameo and described it as an absolute blast. He added that it was a fun and playful part of the show.

Describing the moment, Kelce said it felt like the perfect time for him to go on stage, be a bit goofy, and have fun, not just with Swift, but also with the crowd as he tried to get everyone excited for the rest of the show. He said it was an awesome experience and added that he didn’t disappoint Taylor, which was all that really mattered to him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Sparks Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors with Big Hint; Are Wedding Bells Around the Corner?