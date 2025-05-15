I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 7: Falfa And Shalsha Get Married; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Laika Entered a Martial Arts Tournament,’ Fightie trains with Laika but injures her back, reverting to slime form. Unable to fight alone, she enters the tournament with Laika as her handler. They win several matches, including defeating knight Domremy by infiltrating his armor.

With her goal achieved, Fightie departs. Later, Flatorte takes Azusa and Laika to her snowy homeland. The blue dragons challenge Azusa and are quickly defeated. Even Laika loses her match. On the way home, Flatorte and Laika end with a ping-pong match.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 7 will see Guild member Natalie ask Azusa and her group to attend a matchmaking event in a certain village. Although the event ends in disappointment, they will later visit a shrine and encounter Miss Junty, a spirit associated with marriage.

Concerned about the decline in weddings, Miss Junty will propose holding a “sister wedding ceremony” for Falfa and Shalsha. The upcoming episode will explore how Azusa and the others respond to this unusual request from a divine figure.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘We Met the Pine Spirit,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on May 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm JST. The episode will air across Japanese networks such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Sun TV, among others.

International audiences can stream I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 7 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll the same day. Dubbed versions are usually released a few weeks later. In select Southeast Asian regions, the episode may also be accessible via Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

