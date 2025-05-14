I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 18: Clover Party Receives King’s Directives; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Seven-Leaf Clover,’ Yuke concludes his mission by filing a report on the Duna dungeon. During his debriefing, he learns that Count Crowder’s punishment had already been decided after the academy director alerted the King.

Yuke informs the officials that the Clover Party will leave Duna in three days. The director asks Niberune about her future, and she chooses to join the Clover Party over royal protection. The party departs Duna and returns home to a hero’s welcome, later celebrating their accomplishments together.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 18 will begin the Salmutarian dungeon arc, focusing on the King’s new directive. The Salmutarian prince will likely request assistance from various adventuring parties. The episode may introduce new characters or factions being dispatched for this mission.

The Clover Party could either be chosen as representatives for the mission, or find themselves drawn in due to prior ties. Given recent events, tension between national interests may influence the party’s directives during the upcoming expedition.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 18, titled 'King's Order,' will air at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, May 18, 2025, marking the start of the series' darker arcs. Based on a light novel, the anime will have a total of 24 episodes, split into two consecutive courses.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 18 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. It will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. International viewers can watch it on Netflix, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll.

