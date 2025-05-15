Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7: Ciel Attempts To Sway Sieglinde; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7 will likely see Ciel begin carrying out the Queen’s request while also dealing with the ‘curse.’ Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘His Butler, Despairing,’ Sebastian receives a shocking letter from Queen Victoria and warns John Brown about werewolves. Inside Ciel’s room, Sebastian confronts the frightened boy, menacingly reminding him of their contract. Sebastian, disappointed in his master’s state, attempts to consume his soul.
Meanwhile, Ciel mentally battles his alter ego and memories, ultimately reaffirming his will for revenge. Regaining control, he mocks Sebastian’s failed attempt. Later, Ciel explains his irrational behavior to his servants and deciphers the Queen’s letter, learning both the werewolf curse’s truth and her request to meet Sieglinde for tea.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7 will continue from manga Chapter 96, focusing on how Ciel plans to fulfill Queen Victoria’s request to meet Sieglinde. The episode may emphasize Sieglinde’s urgency to complete the Ultimate Magic, as she is driven by her own ambitions.
As her desire intensifies, Ciel will likely propose an offer that could alter her priorities. The episode will likely explore how Ciel balances political obligations with strategic manipulation, possibly influencing Sieglinde’s choices while ensuring his mission aligns with the Queen’s directive.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7, titled ‘His Butler, Encouraging,’ will premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to global time differences, the release time may vary by region. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on networks including Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, AT-X, and MBS.
The episode will also be available in Japan on streaming platforms like DMM TV, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT. International viewers can stream Black Butler Season 5 Episode 7 via Crunchyroll or Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, depending on regional availability.
