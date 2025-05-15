Do you know the SHOCKING age difference between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her rumored love Raj Nidimoru?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making quite a buzz online after she is rumored to be dating The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru. However, do you have any clue about the age difference they share?

As most of us know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987, making her 38 years old in 2025. On the other hand, her alleged beau Raj is reportedly born on August 4, 1979, which means he would be turning 46 this year.

If the director’s birthday is as reported, then it means that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru share an 8-year age difference from one another. Interestingly, Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya were only 1-year apart in age, as the latter was born on November 23, 1986.

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had made the headlines recently after she appeared alongside her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru in a social media post. Many netizens considered it the actress soft-launching her partner, but neither she nor Raj has made an official announcement.

Moreover, in a recent exclusive report by us at Pinkvilla, we had learned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are planning to move in together. As per a source close to development, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel.”

Moreover, the source also clarified that the director was seen alongside his daughter was false. Raj does not have a daughter of his own and was spotted with his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.

Coming to Samantha’s work front, the actress was recently in her maiden production venture, Shubham, with a cameo appearance. The horror comedy flick directed by Praveen Kandregula featured an ensemble cast of actors like Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, and many more.

Moving ahead, the actress has a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram and the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in her lineup.

