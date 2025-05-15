Mono Episode 6: Haruno Goes Statue Hunting; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Story of Dry-Cured Ham in Yamanashi,’ Haruno, Kako, and the Cinephoto Club head to Yatsugatake and Kiyosato to buy dry-cured ham while photographing tourist sites. Haruno keeps buying ham, prompting teasing from Kako and An. She is stunned by the total cost.

In ‘A Haunted Spot and Incident of Possession,’ Satsuki and An discover a ghost in Haruno’s footage. Paranormal expert Kurokuma identifies it from their Minami Alps visit. Although Haruno returns it, the ghost reattaches itself to her.

Advertisement

Mono Episode 6 will see Haruno participate in a local event to gather material for her manga. The group will search for round-shaped Dōsojin statues scattered throughout the prefecture, using a smartphone app that evaluates the roundness of each statue.

Motivated to find the most perfectly round one, Haruno and her companions will travel across various areas in Yamanashi. Episode 6 will follow their journey across the prefecture as they compete to locate the roundest statue. Along the way, they will stop to enjoy curry as well.

According to the anime’s official website, Mono Episode 6 will be titled ‘Photographing the Perfect Round Dōsojin in Yamanashi / Eating Curry in Yamanashi.’ It is set to air in Japan on May 18, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, with new episodes released every Sunday. Depending on regional time zones, some international viewers may be able to watch the episode on May 17.

In Japan, Mono Episode 6 will be broadcast on networks such as Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, MBS, and BS11, and streamed on ABEMA and d Anime Store. Internationally, fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia. Release times may change due to potential production delays.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Mono anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Mono Episode 5: Kako Suggests Hunting For Yatsugatake Ham; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More