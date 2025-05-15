Wholesome Moment: Real 'sitaares' watching Sitaare Zameen Par's trailer is our today’s dose of happiness; no debates

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was released on May 14, 2025, and it was met with an overwhelming positive response from both fans and critics. Now, Aamir Khan’s production house has shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring the real ‘sitaare’ watching the trailer for the first time. Honestly, it’s one of the most wholesome things on the internet today.

In the video, the cast of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is seen walking into a room to watch the film’s trailer. The clip is nothing short of a heartwarming bundle of joy and emotions, and yes, we’re shedding happy tears too. The post read, "Bet you have never seen this before…sitaare watching #SitaareZameenPar."

Check out the video here:

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to share their joy. One fan wrote, "This is so special and emotional." Another simply said, "Best thing on the internet today." A user commented, "An innocent movie of all time....pls don’t mix it with other issue...." One fan added, "One and only Aamir Khan can make such a gem."

Another heartfelt comment read, "All amazing stars that’s truly shine through, we are in gratitude to see how the team has picked real life heroes to depict themselves on screen! This movie is beyond entertainment! It’s a permission to dream for every special needs parent and the wings for every special child!! Kudos."

Helmed by director RS Prasanna and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par tells the story of Gulshan, a former basketball coach portrayed by Aamir Khan.

After being involved in a public controversy and facing legal consequences, Gulshan is assigned by the court to train a basketball team made up of players on the autism spectrum. The trailer reveals Gulshan as a stern and emotionally distant figure who slowly begins to connect with his team on a deeper level.

Aamir Khan has shared that his character in this film stands in stark contrast to the empathetic teacher he played in Taare Zameen Par. “In this film, my character’s name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh’s. He is not sensitive at all,” he noted during a fan meet earlier this year.

Genelia Deshmukh stars opposite him as his romantic interest, and the basketball team features fresh faces including Aroush Datta, Samvit Desai, Ayush Bhansali, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film’s soundtrack is composed by the acclaimed trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

