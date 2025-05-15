I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 7: Liam Rescues A Princess; Recap, Release Date And More

The sixth episode of I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire!, titled 'Treasure Island,' begins as Liam receives his new fleet while Yasushi wrongly suspects him of romancing Nias. Nias trades captured pirate ships for research. A mysterious dog guides Liam aboard a pirate vessel to a navigation room, revealing warp gate travel between Domus and Palmonia.

They then find a hidden pirate base, which Liam dubs' Treasure Island,' aiming to seize it. Goaz bribes his way through Palmonia, but Liam, misdirected by Domus' corrupt commander, accidentally reroutes Goaz into an imperial training zone. Liam's fleet advances toward the pirate base.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 7 will focus on Christiana, former princess of the Liebe Holy Kingdom and skilled mobile knight pilot. Her home planet, Mysteria, was destroyed by Goaz's pirate ambush, which also killed her family and citizens. Captured, Christiana was transformed into a monstrous being.

She was kept alive as Goaz's favorite "pet," stripped of her dignity and forced into eternal suffering. As she endured this torment, all she desired was death. However, someone unexpected will appear before her. This person is likely Liam, who will be the key to altering the course of her fate.

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 7, titled 'Princess Knight,' is scheduled to air in Japan on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 2:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it on Saturday, May 17.

In Japan, I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 7 will broadcast on ABC, TV Asahi, and other channels and stream on platforms like d Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll in select regions, including North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

