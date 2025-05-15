Maddock Films, along with Amazon MGM Studios and PVRInox have officially announced the theatrical release date of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf. In an official statement, the stakeholders have confirmed that the Karan Sharma-directed comic caper will hit the big screen on May 23, 2025. The decision has been arrived at after the on-going conflict between India and Pakistan has eased out with restoration of peace.

Advertisement

A source close to the production house confirms that Bhool Chuk Maaf will release as originally envisioned – on the big screen. “In the spirit of this renewed environment, and following open, constructive discussions with all stakeholders, PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios are happy to announce that Maddock Film’s keenly awaited, Bhool Chuk Maaf, will release in theatres on 23 May 2025,” reads an official statement from the producers.

Dinesh Vijan, Founder, Maddock Films, confirms the development and says, “As our surroundings begin to heal, we are especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We’re also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we’re proud to collaborate once again with them for our film’s release.”

Advertisement

Kamal Gianchandani from PVRInox adds, “We are proud to affirm our deep commitment to the theatrical experience — a cornerstone of Indian cinema culture and the most immersive way to experience storytelling at its finest. We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs — in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release.”

A new trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to drop soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: PVR Inox and Maddock enter into a legal battle over Bhool Chuk Maaf – What are they fighting for?