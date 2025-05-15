After a pause, Amitabh Bachchan switches back to hustle mode; what’s next on horizon?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has resumed work after taking a short break. Writing on his blog, he shared that he is back to a busy schedule following a brief pause. “Back to work now… there was a pause before the action… but now I’m on it again, and even more,” he wrote.

Looking ahead, Amitabh Bachchan has Kalki 2898 AD 2 lined up. The first installment, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, ended on a cliffhanger that left audiences eager to know what happens next. With Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Yaskin, regaining his full power, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters will need to join forces to confront and stop him.

With the film leaving audiences on a thrilling cliffhanger and raising the excitement for the next installment, it will be fascinating to see how director Nag Ashwin plans to develop the sequel. Additionally, the director has previously revealed that completing the follow-up film could take up to three years.

The Megastar also has Bhootnath 3 ahead as Pinkvilla earlier reported that the movie is currently in writing stages. If all goes according to plan, filming is expected to begin in 2025, targeting a 2026 release. The scriptwriting process has already started, and the makers are reportedly pleased with the initial concept for the film.

The source also mentioned that while the casting has not been finalized yet, the makers are hopeful to reunite Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan for the third installment.

The report shared that what sets Bhoothnath apart from other horror comedies is the lovable nature of the ghost, who returns for a personal reason. It further added that the aim is to build a franchise where everyone, particularly children, cherishes the ghost character.

On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 action drama Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film features Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing while investigating a teacher’s murder.

The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

