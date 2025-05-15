A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 6: Marin Attacks Satoko; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth episode of A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof, titled ‘A Robot and an Assassin Under One Roof,’ saw rival assassin Marin Izutsumi aim to overtake Konoha. She abducted Satoko and replaced her with a robot duplicate named Roboko.

Satoko was shocked as Konoha failed to notice the switch and formed a stronger bond with Roboko. After a month, Konoha accused the real Satoko of being fake. Roboko then betrayed Marin. Satoko ultimately proved her identity by turning Roboko into leaves. Konoha was devastated but accepted that Satoko was the real one.

Following Roboko’s destruction, A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 6 will see Satoko and Konoha’s relationship become strained. Marin, believing Roboko was wrongfully destroyed, will attack them, and Satoko will get hit by a robotic arm. The next day, Satoko will then visit Marin’s home as if nothing happened.

There, she will suddenly notice her chest has become significantly larger. This strange change suggests Marin may have tampered with Satoko’s body somehow during the prior encounter, raising questions about Marin’s intentions and the aftermath of Roboko’s loss. Further confrontation between the two is likely.

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 6, titled ‘A Busty Girl and an Assassin Under One Roof,’ is set to premiere on May 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X in Japan. It will air later on BS11 at 12:30 am and on KTV at 1:45 am JST on May 16.

Viewers in other time zones can expect a similar release date, though times may vary. A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 6 will also be available globally on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, and Plex with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

