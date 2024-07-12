Spy X Family Chapter 102: Martha To Reunite With Her Family; Know Release Date, Where To Read And More

After an arduous journey back to her motherland, where she made and mourned allies, Martha has finally set foot onto the streets of Ostania. With Martha unaware of what awaits her, fans can only await Spy X Family Chapter 102 with a mix of dread and expectation, as her bittersweet reunion with Henry draws closer.

Spy X Family Chapter 102: Release date and where to read

As mentioned on the official schedule of MANGAPlus, the final release date of Spy X Family Chapter 102 is July 22, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on July 21, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by location and time zone.

Spy X Family Chapter 100 is available on several online platforms following its release. Viz Media provides access for readers in the US and Canada, and Shueisha's MANGAPlus publishes new chapters globally. Additionally, readers can access it through Shonen Jump, while the anime adaptation is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Spy X Family Chapter 102

In Spy X Family Chapter 102, Martha finally reaches her home, meeting her friends and family once more. She will then seek out Henry, looking forward to reuniting with the man she loves and healing from her wartime heartache. However, she will be devastated to learn that Henry has already married someone else, a union arranged by his father.

This news may be the final nail in the coffin, shattering the little hope Martha had been holding onto. Spy X Family Chapter 102 will likely explore the emotional turmoil as both Martha and Henry confront their new realities. As per author Tatsuya Endo’s official Twitter/X, the upcoming chapter will be the last chapter of this arc as well.

The above tweet from Tatsuya Endo’s official Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

“Chapter 101 of SPY×FAMILY has been updated.

Writing serious stories can really wear you down mentally, so I'd like to get back to comedy as soon as possible.

Next time... next chapter is finally the end of this arc, so I hope you will stick with us for a little longer...!”

Spy X Family Chapter 101 recap

In Spy X Family Chapter 101, Martha Marriott makes her way to the East-West Border in Westalis, driven by the determination to return home to Ostania. Hungry and in need of food, she attempts to buy supplies with the money Anabel gave her but quickly leaves a store to avoid suspicion due to the lack of a ration card.

Aware of the heightened vigilance against Ostanian women, Martha disguises herself as a man by cutting her hair and finding men's clothes in a barn. She then sits down with her map, planning her route to the border while avoiding the Westalian army.

Martha continues her journey, battling the cold and hunger while fearing enemy encounters in Spy X Family Chapter 101. She eventually collapses from exhaustion and a military vehicle with Westalian soldiers finds her. Although they identify her as an Ostanian, they spare her life as they discuss that the war is over.

This news motivates Martha to press on, even if it means crawling on the ground. Eventually, Ostanian troops find Martha near a forward outpost and transport her to the border along with other soldiers. On the way, she meets Paul, a kind soldier from Berlint who recognizes her from the newspapers as a member of the Women's Battalion.

While many soldiers lament the war's futility, Paul remains optimistic, believing they protected their homeland. After crossing the border, they board a train bound for Ostania in Spy X Family Chapter 101. During the journey, Paul proposes to Martha, but she turns him down, revealing her heart belongs to someone else.

Martha thinks of Henry, wondering how to explain everything to him once they reunite. The journey back takes several weeks, with more soldiers joining them as they return home. Sadly, Martha discovers Paul had died the day before their arrival in Berlint, along with other soldiers who couldn't hold on.

Martha mourns her comrade's death in Spy X Family Chapter 101, finding the whole ordeal unfair. She then finally gathers her courage and steps onto Berlint's streets, emotionally and physically worn but ready to face what lies ahead.

