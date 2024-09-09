Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Dungeon Praxis test is finally underway, and while Lihanna's party has advanced, Will Serfort struggled to keep pace due to his inability to use the Search skill. The mages soon faced a challenging situation involving an unidentified monster as well.

With Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 set to reveal what happens next, don’t miss the episode. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date and what to expect.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 will debut on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 4:30 PM JST. For international viewers, this equates to a same-day release at around 7:30 AM GMT / 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. Be aware that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other networks. Globally, fans can stream Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can watch on Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 will be titled ‘Our Dreams,’ and is expected focus mainly on Wignall. The episode will likely show Wignall overcoming his mental block and successfully using a perfected version of his illusion magic against some powerful opponents.

Alongside this, the episode may depict Will and his companions encountering the mysterious mage killers within the dungeon. The focus will be on the development of Wignall's character in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10. Additionally, the challenges faced by Will and his group as they navigate the dangerous territory of the Nightmare’s Maw will be depicted as well.

Advertisement

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 is titled Praxis Begins. Logwell informs Cariot, the Fire Magia Vander, about the ongoing Praxis Test, and it is revealed that the King is missing from his dungeon expedition. At Rigarden Academy, the students, led by Edward Serfence, begin their Dungeon Praxis test.

Lihanna's party, including Will Serfort, advances rapidly through the dungeon. Will struggles due to his lack of the Search skill, essential in the dungeon. Wignall questions Lihanna's decision to include Will, whose lack of magic and contribution concerns him.

The group rests, and Wignall uses illusion magic to create a fire wall. Will distributes rations, but Wignall refuses to do so in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9, stating he only respects those he finds worthy – this pertains to Lihanna alone currently.

As they progress, they find the 10th Floor's Keeper already defeated, and they are ambushed by a massive monster. The attack splits the group, forcing them into the Nightmare's Maw. Meanwhile, Edward and Workner cancel the test to save the students.

Advertisement

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9 ends as Will shows his skill by protecting Wignall from swine demons, surprising the mage with his calmness.

For more details on the Wistoria: Wand And Sword anime, stay up-to-date with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.