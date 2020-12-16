BLACKPINK member Jisoo REVEALS receiving a sweet gift on the sets of Snowdrop from fellow group member Rosé

BLACKPINK member Rosé sends a coffee truck on the sets of Snowdrop to show her support to Jisoo. See photos.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been busy with the filming of her upcoming K-drama Snowdrop. The singer puts on her acting shoes as she stars with Jung Hae In and Jung Yoo Jin in the drama. While fans are eager to see Jisoo in action, the star revealed she received a sweet gift on the sets of the drama today. The international singer took to her Instagram account and shared photos of a coffee truck she received from fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé.

The truck was sent on the sets to show Jisoo support for the drama. In the photos, Jisoo was seen posing beside the truck and expressing her gratitude. The truck was sent with a banner reading, "Everyone!! Please take good care of our Jisoo! I wish you the best, ‘Snowdrop’!” and "Look at our beautiful Jisoo and cheer up! Please love Eun Young Cho (Jisoo’s character) a lot!”

Jisoo shared the photos with the caption reading, "Rosé is the one who sent me my very first coffee truck. I love you.” Check out the post below:

It was previously revealed that Snowdrop will be set 1987's Seoul. The romantic drama revolves around Im Soo Ho (Hae In) and Eun Young Cho (Jisoo). Soo-ho is a student at a prestigious university who suddenly dashes into a female dorm while covered in blood. Young Cho crosses paths with Soo Ho after the latter rushes into the female dorm covered in blood. She hides him and tends for his wounds while being in danger of close surveillance.

