Box Office: IMAX tickets for Thunderbolts early screenings sell out in under an hour amid fan frenzy

The excitement for Marvel’s upcoming title Thunderbolts is palpable. Pre-sale tickets for its early IMAX screenings in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and other cities sold out in less than an hour after going live on Tuesday. These special showings, scheduled for April 22, have generated a frenzy among the MCU’s fanbase, leaving them eager to join the action before the film officially opens in May.

Advertisement

Pre-launch screenings for blockbuster films are always a gamble, especially for fan-heavy intellectual properties like Thunderbolts. While they give hardcore fans a chance to experience the film ahead of the general release, they also risk creating a negative atmosphere if unfavorable word of mouth arises. Hence, the key to a successful early screening strategy is ensuring that the film is strong enough to provoke passionate word of mouth that carries over into the weekend box office.

For Marvel, this gamble has often paid off, particularly with films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which proved that the studio understands the power of fan excitement. In the case of Thunderbolts, it's clear that the superhero factory has confidence in the film’s ability to create a lasting buzz.

Directed by Jake Schreier and featuring an ensemble cast of MCU veterans like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, the film centers on a group of antiheroes forced to work together on a perilous mission. With an exciting premise and a strong cast, Thunderbolts promises to bring something fresh to the MCU, and the easy sellout of IMAX tickets suggests that Marvel has successfully tapped into the enthusiasm of its most dedicated fans.

Advertisement

However, as with any highly anticipated film, the challenge now lies in converting that initial excitement into sustained momentum for the opening weekend. Tracking currently predicts a domestic debut for Thunderbolts in the USD 63 million to USD 77 million range, with the hit mark set at around USD 70 million.

While this would be a solid opening, it falls on the lower end of what Marvel films typically achieve during the summer season. Despite this, Disney and Marvel remain optimistic that Thunderbolts will resonate with both fans and casual moviegoers alike. The film’s release on May 2 marks the final entry of Phase Five of the MCU, and if the early reception is any indication, Thunderbolts looks set to exceed expectations.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Thunderbolts set for softer start than Captain America 4, even after rival actioner Shadow Force BACKS out