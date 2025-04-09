Chhaava Final Box Office Hindi Net: Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama set to wrap theatrical run at Rs 555 crore

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is nearing its theatrical end at the box office. Released on 14 February 2025, the movie has completed more than 50 days in cinemas and is now set to wind up its curtains.

Chhaava to close its theatrical run at a solid figure of Rs 555 crore

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and others, Chhaava proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. The historical drama stormed past the Rs 500 crore mark and became the latest entrant into this coveted club.

The movie recently crossed the Rs 550 crore mark and is now heading to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 555 crore net (Rs 666 crore gross) at the Hindi box office. With such a superlative box office performance, the Vicky Kaushal movie became the second-highest-grossing movie in the Hindi belt, only behind Stree 2.

Globally, Chhaava's lifetime box office collection is expected to be around Rs 783 crore gross. The movie bagged an all-time Blockbuster verdict.

Chhaava is now Vicky Kaushal’s no.1 grosser

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Chhaava turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of Vicky Kaushal's career, surpassing his previous best, URI: The Surgical Strike. The actor also got immense praise and appreciation for his intense performance in the movie.

It will be interesting to see whether his upcoming movies, Love And War and Mahavatar, repeat the blockbuster success of Chhaava.

Chhaava in cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

