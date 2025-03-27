Box Office: After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal leads as top Bollywood actor in first quarter of 2025, can Salman Khan replace him with Sikandar?

The first quarter of 2025 is about to get over. It began with Sonu Sood opening the race with his actioner, Fateh and will end at Salman Khan's upcoming biggie, Sikandar. Let's analyze the actors who were a part of the box office race this year so far and if Sikandar can change the game of top Bollywood actors in the first quarter based on net collections in India.

Vicky Kaushal Emerges Top Bollywood Actor In First Quarter Of 2025; Akshay Kumar Is On Second Spot

VICKY KAUSHAL

Vicky Kaushal made a smashing entry with Chhaava at the box office on February 14. He has witnessed a blockbuster run of the historical actioner. At Rs 550 crore plus target, Chhaava is Vicky's highest grosser of his career and 2025 as well so far. The actor has been leading the race.

AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar starred in Maddock Films' production, Sky Force on January 24 coincding with the Republic Day weekend. Having a net collection of Rs 109 crore for the aerial actioner, Akshay is on the second spot in the first quarter.

SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor headlined Rosshan Andrrews' directorial, Deva on January 31. Shahid's action thriller netted Rs 35 crore in India bringing him to the third spot in the list.

JOHN ABRAHAM

John Abraham has presented The Diplomat on March 14 on the occasion of Holi. The political thriller has earned Rs 28.05 in two weeks so far and thus the actor is currently on the fourth spot.

Ranking Top Actors In First Quarter Of 2025 Based On The Net Collections Of Their Respective Movies

S. No Actors Movies Net India Collections 1 Vicky Kaushal Chhaava Rs 550 crore plus (expected) 2 Akshay Kumar Sky Force Rs 109 crore 3 Shahid Kapoor Deva Rs 35 crore 4 John Abraham The Diplomat Rs 28.05 crore* 5 Sohum Shah Crazxy Rs 14 crore 6 Sonu Sood Fateh Rs 10 crore 7 Himesh Reshammiya Badass Ravi Kumar Rs 9 crore 8 Junaid Khan Loveyapa Rs 8 crore 9 Arjun Kapoor Mere Husband Ki Biwi Rs 8 crore 10 Aaman Devgan Azaad Rs 6.5 crore 11 Adarsh Gourav Superboys of Malegaon Rs 4 crore

Can Salman Khan Replace Vicky Kaushal?

As per predictions, Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar is expected to open in the range of Rs 30 crore. It is little under Chhaava's opening day business which was Rs 31 crore net in India. While Vicky Kaushal's film generated immense hype, the new release mainly relies on Salman's superstardom which can promise him a good spot in the list. Can he replace Vicky? Only time will tell.

