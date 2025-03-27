Box Office: After Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal leads as top Bollywood actor in first quarter of 2025, can Salman Khan replace him with Sikandar?
We have curated a list of Bollywood actors who entered the box office race with their respective movies in 2025. Let's decode if Salman Khan can replace Vicky Kaushal as top actor in the first quarter.
The first quarter of 2025 is about to get over. It began with Sonu Sood opening the race with his actioner, Fateh and will end at Salman Khan's upcoming biggie, Sikandar. Let's analyze the actors who were a part of the box office race this year so far and if Sikandar can change the game of top Bollywood actors in the first quarter based on net collections in India.
Vicky Kaushal Emerges Top Bollywood Actor In First Quarter Of 2025; Akshay Kumar Is On Second Spot
VICKY KAUSHAL
Vicky Kaushal made a smashing entry with Chhaava at the box office on February 14. He has witnessed a blockbuster run of the historical actioner. At Rs 550 crore plus target, Chhaava is Vicky's highest grosser of his career and 2025 as well so far. The actor has been leading the race.
AKSHAY KUMAR
Akshay Kumar starred in Maddock Films' production, Sky Force on January 24 coincding with the Republic Day weekend. Having a net collection of Rs 109 crore for the aerial actioner, Akshay is on the second spot in the first quarter.
SHAHID KAPOOR
Shahid Kapoor headlined Rosshan Andrrews' directorial, Deva on January 31. Shahid's action thriller netted Rs 35 crore in India bringing him to the third spot in the list.
JOHN ABRAHAM
John Abraham has presented The Diplomat on March 14 on the occasion of Holi. The political thriller has earned Rs 28.05 in two weeks so far and thus the actor is currently on the fourth spot.
Ranking Top Actors In First Quarter Of 2025 Based On The Net Collections Of Their Respective Movies
|S. No
|Actors
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|1
|Vicky Kaushal
|Chhaava
|Rs 550 crore plus (expected)
|2
|Akshay Kumar
|Sky Force
|Rs 109 crore
|3
|Shahid Kapoor
|Deva
|Rs 35 crore
|4
|John Abraham
|The Diplomat
|Rs 28.05 crore*
|5
|Sohum Shah
|Crazxy
|Rs 14 crore
|6
|Sonu Sood
|Fateh
|Rs 10 crore
|7
|Himesh Reshammiya
|Badass Ravi Kumar
|Rs 9 crore
|8
|Junaid Khan
|Loveyapa
|Rs 8 crore
|9
|Arjun Kapoor
|Mere Husband Ki Biwi
|Rs 8 crore
|10
|Aaman Devgan
|Azaad
|Rs 6.5 crore
|11
|Adarsh Gourav
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Rs 4 crore
Can Salman Khan Replace Vicky Kaushal?
As per predictions, Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar is expected to open in the range of Rs 30 crore. It is little under Chhaava's opening day business which was Rs 31 crore net in India. While Vicky Kaushal's film generated immense hype, the new release mainly relies on Salman's superstardom which can promise him a good spot in the list. Can he replace Vicky? Only time will tell.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Analyzing how Bollywood movies performed in first quarter of 2025; Emergency, Chhaava and more