Chhaava Final Box Office Worldwide: Vicky Kaushal's BLOCKBUSTER period drama nears its end; targets Rs 783 crore finish
Vicky Kaushal's historic blockbuster Chhaava is near its end. The movie is expected to collect over Rs 783 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.
Vicky Kaushal's period war action drama, Chhaava, performed like a hurricane at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. It's been nearly two months, and the movie has now exhausted its theatrical run. The Laxman Utekar directorial is all set to wind its curtains at a phenomenal figure.
Chhaava targets Rs 783 crore finish worldwide; emerges as an all-time blockbuster
Mounted on a big scale under the production of Maddock Films, Chhaava proved to be a historic success for the makers. The movie is gearing up to end its global theatrical run at Rs 783 crore gross worldwide. It is currently playing on very limited screens in India and is expected to leave the cinemas with the arrival of Sunny Deol's Jaat.
The movie performed exceptionally well in the Indian markets, which contributed a major chunk to the total cume. The historical drama grossed over Rs 680 crore from the Indian markets, including the earnings of the Telugu version. The movie grossed about Rs 103 crore from overseas markets, which is a phenomenal result for a Vicky Kaushal movie.
The movie not only emerged as the new Rs 500 crore net grosser from the Hindi markets but also stormed past the lifetime box office collections of Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan at the Hindi box office. Its total cume in Hindi alone will be around Rs 555 crore net (Rs 666 crore gross).
Overall, it became the highest-grossing movie of Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan's career. All eyes are now on Vicky Kaushal's upcoming lineup. The actor is now receiving a lot of exciting offers.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
