Sikandar India Box Office 10 Days: Salman Khan-led mass action drama crawls toward Rs 100 crore mark
Salman Khan’s Sikandar is heading for an unfortunate end. The AR Murugadoss directorial has netted a sum of Rs 96 crore in the past 10 days in India.
Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, shows no signs of growth at the box office. The action drama continues to struggle at the box office.
Sikandar adds Rs 1 crore on Day 10 and approaches Rs 100 crore mark
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the Eid release continuously faces the wrath of weak content. According to estimates, the movie could only add Rs 1 crore to the tally on Day 10, taking the total cume to Rs 96 crore net at the Indian box office.
Sikandar is crawling toward the Rs 100 crore net mark. Though the actioner can continue Salman Khan's long streak of entering the Rs 100 crore club every time and again, it will end up being one of his lowest earners.
Sikandar met with negative word-of-mouth, which hampered its business to a significant extent. Seeing how the Superstar reclaims his throne with his upcoming movies will be interesting. The Salman Khan starrer is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 175 crore gross worldwide.
Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar are as follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 96 crore
Sikandar in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
