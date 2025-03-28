US Box Office: Theaters welcome five new films, including Death of a Unicorn and A Working Man, but March sadness to continue as none track for a double-digit opening

The last weekend of March is a packed box office affair as five new titles—A Working Man, Death of a Unicorn, The Woman in the Yard, The Penguin Lessons, and The Chosen: Last Supper—debut in theaters. If you plan to treat yourself and your loved ones to a movie date between today and the 30th, you must read this piece to pick out the best entry from the crowd.

First off, A Working Man, starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer, will be the perfect watch for anyone looking for pure, unadulterated action. The movie is based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel Levon’s Trade and chronicles the life of an ex-Marine who gets pulled back into the world of crime when his boss’s teenage daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers. A no-brainer for action lovers, seriously.

Death of a Unicorn and The Woman in the Yard will both look to invite audiences who appreciate spooky and horror vibes. The former film stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd and tells the story of the accidental killing of a unicorn. The eccentric animal’s parents then hunt down the father-and-daughter duo. The latter production, a psychological horror thriller, follows a family that sees a strange woman dressed in all black sitting in their yard. Though she appears harmless initially, horror soon follows.

Advertisement

The Penguin Lessons is for those looking for a lighthearted, fun 110 minutes. Directed by Peter Cattaneo, the film is an adaptation of Tom Michell’s 2016 memoir and chronicles a British teacher who takes a job in Argentina in 1976 and finds his life turned upside down when he rescues an orphaned penguin from the beach.

Arriving right ahead of Easter is The Chosen: Last Supper, a biblical drama film about the last days of Jesus Christ.

Despite these entries arriving in theaters today, March sadness for exhibitors is expected to continue, as none of them are tracking even for a double-digit opening. Last weekend’s Snow White is already presenting an underwhelming performance alongside myriad holdovers like Captain America: Brave New World, Novocaine, and Black Bag.

Theatrical revival is only possible next month, starting with A Minecraft Movie arriving April 4.