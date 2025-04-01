EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals WHY She Joined A Minecraft Movie And Feelings On Being on an Inclusive Set

Jennifer Coolidge is bringing her comedic flair to the live-action adaptation of the world-renowned game, Minecraft. Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie marks the first-ever big-screen version of the best-selling video game.

Coolidge plays Marlene, a high school vice principal with a candid and open personality, which perfectly matches her quirky charm. The movie also stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers. It's set to release in India on April 4, 2025, in both English and Hindi.

Jennifer Coolidge shared her excitement about being a part of the movie, especially due to its celebration of creativity. She spoke about the game’s wide appeal, particularly how it has attracted young girls.

"I love that so many young girls are interested in the game. I thought that was really cool. Everyone thought it was such a male game, but all these girls got involved," Coolidge revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla.

She also stated that Minecraft offers players a private, creative space, something that’s becoming rare in today’s world. "There are no parameters, and it's also a world that makes you feel like you're creating in a very private world. Minecraft allows you to go into a world that feels very safe," she added.

Coolidge also spoke highly of her collaboration with director Jared Hess, known for his work on Napoleon Dynamite. "Jared really makes you fall in love with the underdog," Coolidge revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla.

She stated that Hess has a unique ability to make audiences care about misfit characters and their journeys. She mentioned that he has a way of drawing viewers in and keeping them engaged until the very end.

For Coolidge, Napoleon Dynamite is one of her favorite films, as it deeply resonated with her. She also described Hess as incredibly down-to-earth and stated that he focuses on telling interesting and fun stories that empower people.

Coolidge shared her appreciation for the freedom Hess provides actors in shaping their characters. She mentioned that her favorite aspect of working with him is feeling involved in the decision-making process.

According to Coolidge, there is a lot of freedom in defining the character, from their appearance to their true essence. She mentioned how Hess allows actors the space to explore and add depth to their roles, enhancing the overall depth of the characters in the film.

A Minecraft Movie, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is expected to deliver a fun adventure full of creativity as the characters navigate a world built on imagination and teamwork.

