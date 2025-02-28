Box Office: Revisiting Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper and its success as The Beekeeper 2 is announced

The Beekeeper is an american action thriller film directed by David Ayer and written by Kurt Wimmer. The film released in 2024 featured Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Josh Hutcherson along with several others as the leading cast of the film. The film was made on a budget of USD 40 million which it recovered with a huge margin with its worldwide gross amounting to USD 153 million.

Recently, the team of The Beekeeper has officially announced the sequel of the film also starring Jason Statham in the lead. Kurt Wimmer would serve the film as the writer with the director being replaced. The director of the prequel, David Ayer, is being replaced by Timo Tjahjanto, an Indonesian film director known for his work in horror and action genres.

A sequel is based around the huge success of a film which is just the case with The Beekeeper. This 2024 action thriller was highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics. The film involved Jason as Adam Clay, a retired intelligence operative seeking vengeance after a tragic phishing scam lead to the death of his landlady.

While the rest of the cast currently remains unconfirmed, only Jason Statham is known to reprise his role of Adam Clay in the upcoming sequel. Though there has not been any commitment towards the release date of the film and neither is there any hint to what the plot of the film is based on, this Statham starrer is sure to generate hype on the box office looking at its sequel factor.

