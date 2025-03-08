Box Office: Long range forecast predicts USD 55–75M opening for highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie is set for a blockbuster opening weekend upon its theatrical debut on April 4. The long-range forecast for the offering places its first three days' earnings between USD 55 and USD 75 million. The fantasy adventure film will look to achieve the feat, targeting both families and gaming enthusiasts, with only Disney’s Snow White posing a little bit of a challenge.

The latter film will have been in theaters for two weeks when the screen adaptation of one of the best-selling video games of all time arrives, reinforcing the “little bit” part of our earlier statement.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film boasts a star-studded cast led by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. The story, per the aforementioned studio, follows four misfits—Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers), and Dawn (Brooks)—who unexpectedly get transported into the Overworld, a cubic realm, via a mysterious portal. Their new surroundings are powered by creativity and survival instincts. Alongside the expert crafter Steve (Black), they must navigate this unfamiliar territory and battle hostile creatures like piglins and zombies to find their way home.

The movie had been in development since 2014, with multiple directors and writers—including Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett—attached to it over the years. In April 2022, however, Legendary Entertainment brought Hess on board. Filming for the project began in late 2023 in New Zealand and wrapped up in mid-April 2024.

Given the massive fanbase of Minecraft, Warner Bros. is banking on strong pre-release hype, bolstered by the thriving market for video game adaptations (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog). If positive word of mouth and nostalgia-driven appeal manifest appropriately, A Minecraft Movie could surpass initial expectations and become one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations to date.

Is A Minecraft Movie marked on your calendars for next month? Do let us know! Stay tuned for information related to advance booking openings and more, as we’ll be the first to post updates, as always. Head to our homepage for detailed insights on box office performance and projections for other Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional titles if interested.