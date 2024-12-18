Year Ender 2024: 5 Indian movies that deserved better at the box office; Kill to Laapataa Ladies and Anweshippin Kandethum

2024 is all set to bid goodbye to us. The year witnessed several movies that became successful at the box office including Hanu-Man, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Lucky Baskhar, Devara, The GOAT, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2: The Rule and more. Out of which a few of them failed to do wonders such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Chandu Champion, Jigra, to name a few. A number of 2024 releases offered acclaimed content but still didn't manage to do the numbers that they deserved to do at the box office.

We present you five Indian films of 2024 that deseved better verdicts at the box office. Let's take a look at them.

1. Kill

Starring debutante Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, Kill was released on July 5, 2024. Also featuring Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, Kill was an average grosser at the box office. It grossed Rs 47 crore worldwide, major thanks to the collections internationally because of the hype created by the acclaim that it got across film festivals. A strong performance of Kill at the box office would have given producers the power to make more gritty actioners.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Released on March 1, 2024, Laapataa Ladies received positive responses from critics and the audience. Made on a low budget, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta's film has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025. However, it was an average grosser at the box office, ending its global run grossing under Rs 30 crore worldwide. Many cinephiles waited to watch Kiran Rao's directorial on Netflix as it wasn't supposed to offer big screen experience. This resulted in the comedy drama not being able to pull enough crowd in theaters. There is slight hope that the Oscar hype will aid the movie's prospects in its second phase.

3. Anweshippin Kandethum

Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, Anweshippin Kandethum was released on February 9, 2024. The police procedural drama film got commercial success at the box office. However, it could have performed even better had the theatre audiences shown more support. Around the same time, Mollywood films like Premalu were smashing records. Darwin Kuriakose's direction and Tovino's performance were the highlights of the much appreciated film.

4. Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar, which hit the screens on October 31, 2024, starred Kavin in the lead role. Helmed by debutante director Sivabalan Muthukumar, the black comedy film was an underperformer at the box office. It could have performed better based on its content, if it released solo and if audiences were willing to give this niche genre a real chance. Kavin-starrer clashed with Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's blockbuster film, Amaran. It also locked horns with Brother, KA, Lucky Baskhar, and Bagheera. The Tamil film ran parallel to Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well.

5. Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban, which hit the screens on January 25, 2024, was one of the highly-anticipated Mollywood films in recent times. It starred Mohanlal in a dual role. Considering Mohanlal's powerful appeal and the high octane promos, the audience expected it to be a mass entertainer. Also starring Sonali Kulkarni, the epic action drama film, however, flopped at the box office. If the promos didn't disillusion the audiences, the final verdict for the Lijo Joseph Pellisary directorial could have been much better.

Which movies do you think deserved more at the box office? Do let us know in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question.

