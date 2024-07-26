Kill Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala movie nears end of decent theatrical run of Rs 47 crore globally

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others has spent 3 weeks at the box office. In 3 weeks, the movie has collected around Rs 21.50 crore nett in India. These collections have come after an opening day of slightly over Rs 1 crore. Kill netted Rs 10.55 crore in its first week, Rs 6.80 crore in week 2 and Rs 4.10 crore in week 3.

Kill looks to end up collecting Rs 24-25 crore (Rs 29.50 crore gross) in India in its full run, depending on how it holds with new releases flooding the marketplace. Kerala is hands down the best performing territory in India in terms of potential realised.

Kill Looks To End Its Run With Global Collections Of Rs 47 Crore; Release In Non-Traditional Markets Can Push It Towards Rs 50 Crore

Kill's significant box office takings have come from overseas. It has grossed 2.05 million dollars so far and it should add another 50k-100k, for a final total of around 2.125 million dollars (Rs 17.75 crore). It may release in non-traditional international markets in the future. For now, the global total of the Lakshya starrer is looking to settle around Rs 47 crore and the collections from non-traditional markets can push it towards Rs 50 crore.

Kill Is A Decent Box Office Success

Kill, primarily due to its controlled budget and how well it has done internationally, will end up as a decent box office success. The collections have come from the concept, the execution and the positive word of mouth. The theatrical result can be seen positively. It should convince filmmakers to focus more on the concept than the star headlining the film.

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

