The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken all records at the box office in Hindi as the film went on overdrive on Sunday. According to early estimates, the Sukumar directorial has collected in the range of Rs 79.00 to Rs 81.00 crore on the fourth day, resulting in the biggest day of all time in the history of Hindi Cinema. There is a possibility to go higher as well on Sunday towards the Rs 83 crore mark, as the mass belts have simply gone mental with the occupancy today, and we would know the actuals only by Monday noon. With this, the four-day extended opening weekend collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule stands at Rs 265 crore, which is all-time record, going past the previous best, Jawan, which collected Rs 249 through the four-day weekend period.

The records have fallen through all across the board through the last four days, as Pushpa 2 has not just clocked the biggest opening weekend of all time in Hindi, but also emerged as the first ever feature film to score Rs 50 crore or more on four consecutive days. The action-packed entertainer is also the fastest to enter the Rs 250 crore club, and will be the fastest to even hit a triple century at the box office in Hindi.

What is commendable is the fact that these numbers are coming in despite a negligible release for the Hindi version in South India, where the local versions are running to optimum showcasing. The circuit records of biggest single day in North India are also in the name of Pushpa 2, and the film will also be looking to set all-time records in there in the long run.

The film has become the first ever to hit Rs 80 crore mark in a single day, though we still await circuit breakdown to claim this with surety, but early trends do indicate a historic result under the name of this Allu Arjun starrer. The weekend trend also confirms that the film will go past the lifetime collections of Stree 2 (Rs 585 crore) to emerge the #1 Hindi film of all time.

Pushpa 2 has also established Allu Arjun as a known star in North India, and the choices from hereon will play a big role in establishing him as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of cinema. These are HISTORIC NUMBERS and it would be difficult to use adjectives to describe the phenomenon. Pushpa 2 is no longer a film, it's a movement, and it's difficult to put a number to the lifetime business of film, as things stand today.

Here’s a look at day-wise nett box office collections of Pushpa 2 (Hindi)

Thursday: Rs 65 crore

Friday: Rs 53 crore

Saturday: Rs 67 crore

Sunday: Rs 80 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 265 crore

