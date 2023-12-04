Happy Jin Day: From a soulful Tonight to Astronaut with Coldplay, top 9 solo works of BTS’ eldest

Jin, a prominent member of K-pop supergroup BTS, globally recognized for his soulful vocals and stunning visuals, turns 31 today, December 4. Though Jin is busy performing his mandatory military duties as a South Korean citizen, ARMYs worldwide continue to celebrate this auspicious occasion in numerous ways.

BTS’ Jin celebrates his 31st birthday

Jin aka Kim Seokjin, born on December 4, 1992, in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, is a multifaceted talent whose journey into the spotlight was as diverse as his interests. Initially inclined towards journalism, Jin's fascination with acting blossomed after being captivated by Kim Nam Gil's performance in Queen Seondeok.

While studying in junior high, Jin was scouted by SM Entertainment but declined the offer. His pursuit of acting led him to Konkuk University, where he graduated with a degree in film studies in 2017, fostering a passion beyond music. Enrolling at Hanyang Cyber University for further studies, his dedication to diverse fields was evident.

Jin's foray into the world of music was unexpected. Scouted by Big Hit Entertainment while strolling down the street, his focus on acting meant music wasn't part of his background. Initially auditioning for an acting role, fate shifted gears as he embraced the path of an idol trainee.

Debuting on June 13, 2013, as one of BTS's vocalists, Jin's talent and charm swiftly captured hearts. His achievements extended beyond music. In October, alongside his groupmates, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, he received the prestigious fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit from South Korean President Moon Jae In. BTS’ influence expanded further in July 2021 when they were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture, entrusted with shaping global agendas and enhancing South Korea's diplomatic efforts.

Jin's journey exemplifies a diverse spectrum of accomplishments, from his roots in acting and academics to his global impact as a music icon and cultural envoy. His evolution continues to inspire, showcasing the power of embracing diverse passions on the road to success.

Here are top 9 solo works by Jin to mark his birthday

Jin might be popularly known as Mr. Worldwide Handsome, but he is equally known for his vocal prowess, ranging from tender ballads to pop-rock. Here are some of his solo works to commemorate Jin’s birthday while he is serving in the military of the Republic of South Korea.

1. Awake

In 2016, as a part of BTS' second Korean studio album Wings, Jin co-produced the breathtaking piano ballad Awake. The track made its mark by reaching number 31 on the Gaon Digital Chart and claiming the sixth spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States. In December of the same year, Jin generously gifted fans with a Christmas rendition of Awake on SoundCloud.

2. It’s Definitely You

For the 2017 K-drama Hwarang, Jin collaborated with his fellow bandmate V, who also starred in the series. Their duet, infused with jazz and rock elements, emerged as a standout. Achieving a notable milestone, the track soared to No. 8 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, marking one of the initial instances of BTS members entering the chart with their independently credited solo track.

3. Epiphany

Unveiled as the focal track in BTS' Love Yourself: Answer comeback trailer, Jin’s solo masterpiece encapsulates the essence of the Love Yourself series. With a mesmerizing blend of production, Jin's anthem, Epiphany, resonates deeply with the theme of self-celebration and acceptance. Described as a building pop-rock melody by Billboard, the full version, later featured on Answer, achieved chart success, reaching number 30 on the Gaon Digital Chart and securing the fourth position on the US World Digital Song Sales chart. Jin's heartfelt declaration, "I'm the one I should love in this world," echoed profoundly, becoming an empowering anthem for countless listeners on their path to self-discovery and love.

4. Tonight

As a part of BTS' sixth-anniversary festivities, Tonight marked Jin's inaugural, completely original solo piece. Co-penned by Jin and RM, the acoustic R&B-pop track, crafted in collaboration with Slow Rabbit and Hiss Noise, showcased Jin's ethereal falsetto against a backdrop transitioning from subtle guitar to a poignant blend of piano and synths. Inspired by Jin's bond with his pets, the lyrics encapsulated this heartfelt connection. The song garnered acclaim for Jin's vocals and its serene, soothing ambiance, receiving a positive reception overall.

5. Moon

Released in 2020 as part of BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, Moon emerged as Jin's solo track, blending his affinity for rock and pop. This power pop anthem, an ode to the ARMYs, reached the top spot on the Gaon Digital Chart and secured the second position on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Symbolizing the relationship between BTS and ARMY, Jin metaphorically likened fans to the Earth and himself to the moon, emphasizing their interdependence and mutual admiration, with the moon tenderly orbiting and safeguarding the Earth.

6. Abyss

In honor of his 2020 birthday, Jin unveiled the poignant ballad Abyss, offering a raw glimpse into his struggles with performance anxiety, insecurities, and exhaustion. Collaborating with RM, Pdogg, and BUMZU, Jin co-wrote this introspective track, delving into his personal journey amidst the challenges he faced.

7. Yours

Yours, serving as the primary theme in the Korean drama Jirisan, significantly bolstered the show's premiere, leading to tvN's highest-rated series debut. Jin masterfully conveyed the drama's sentiments with poignant lyrics such as "Every night, I see you in my heart, Every time I do, I end up crying," reaffirming his prowess in storytelling through his music.

8. Super Tuna

In 2021, Jin delighted fans by releasing the lively trot-style track Super Tuna on SoundCloud as a special birthday gift for his 29th birthday. The song gained rapid popularity, particularly after a performance video was uploaded to the BTS YouTube channel on the same day. This video claimed the top spot on YouTube's World Popular Music Video chart for an impressive eight consecutive days and became a trending sensation in 56 countries, including Korea, Peru, and Singapore. The catchy song reflecting Jin's love for tuna fish sparked a lively dance challenge on TikTok, accumulating over 141.8 million views within a span of 10 days for videos featuring the song.

9. The Astronaut

Before enlisting in the military, on October 28, 2022, Jin unveiled his official solo single, The Astronaut, a collaborative effort with the British rock band Coldplay, which he co-wrote. Simultaneously, an accompanying music video was released. The global debut of the song took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the Music of the Spheres World Tour, where Jin performed live with Coldplay. The momentous show was broadcast live to cinemas in over 70 countries. Making a significant mark on the charts, The Astronaut marked Jin's first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, securing the 51st position, and also claimed his third number one spot on the World Chart.

