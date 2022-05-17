BTS’ Jin refers to ARMY as his & the group’s ‘living Proof’ in new ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip

After kicking off Day 1 of a week straight of content titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’ yesterday, BTS’ Jin is the second member whose clip has been revealed, following V’s clip that was released on May 16 at 8:30 pm IST.

In yesterday’s video, V revealed that his picks of songs to be included in BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ were his solo song ‘Singularity’ and the vocal-line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) song ‘Zero O’Clock’. Now, in today’s video, Jin‘s picks have been revealed to be his solo song ‘Moon’ from BTS’ 2020 release ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, as well as the unit song ‘Jamais Vu’ from the same album, which features Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope in a unique combination.

Jin reveals the reasons behind his picks, and emotionally refers to the group’s fans as his and BTS’ “living Proof”. Watch the complete clip, below:

Through a week of uploads, BTS’ members will be sharing what inspired them to select which particular songs to be included in the track list for ‘Proof’, and will also be opening up about their inner thoughts with their fans, ARMYs. According to the promotion schedule previously released, ‘Proof of Inspiration’ related releases will be dropping for the next five days consecutively at 8:30 pm IST, with the last one dropping on May 22.

Previously, BTS dropped three separate track lists for ‘Proof’, one for each of the CDs that will be included in the album. These include title tracks, B-Side songs, demos and more, as well as three brand new tracks, including the lead single, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

BTS’ highly awaited anthology album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10 at 9:30 am IST, along with a music video for the lead single, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Which member’s ‘Proof of Inspiration’ do you think will be revealed tomorrow? Share with us below!

