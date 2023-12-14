BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo last meeting before former’s military enlistment; fans locate restaurant

As of December 12, all seven members of BTS have commenced their mandatory military enlistment. Jimin and Jungkook were the last pair to enter, enlisting together under the "companion system." Prior to their enlistment, the group members, including Jungkook, finalized their preparations, which included gatherings with fellow idol friends, such as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.

BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s last meetup

On December 12, Jimin and Jungkook became the final members of BTS to begin their military service. Before their enlistment, the BTS members enjoyed their last gatherings with close friends, including fellow idols. Jungkook shared a drink with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu before heading off for his military service and as Mingyu prepared for an overseas schedule. Additionally, Jungkook had a final get-together with another close friend from the '97-line, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, marking a special moment before embarking on his military journey.

During his second-to-last livestream, Jungkook mentioned that Cha Eun Woo had gifted him a watch commonly used by military personnel along with a heartfelt letter. After Jimin and Jungkook's joint enlistment, a fan reported spotting Jungkook’s and Cha Eun Woo’s signatures at SoCooriChon, a restaurant in Gangnam. Although the timing of this meeting is unclear, many, including the fan, speculate that it coincided with Jungkook receiving the watch and letter from Eun Woo. Notably, Jungkook's signature includes the word "Golden," a term he started using after the release of his solo album.

The restaurant also verified their visit, reposting a fan who had shared images of Jungkook and Cha Eunwoo's autographs. Fans expressed joy at seeing the two friends enjoy a proper meal before Jungkook's enlistment.

BTS’ Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo’s recent activities

Jungkook enlisted in the military alongside Jimin on December 12th. The duo were the last members of BTS to enlist. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo on the other hand is appearing in the fantasy romance drama A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo share a longstanding friendship that spans several years. Their close bond is evident through numerous sightings of them hanging out and expressing mutual support. Prior to Jungkook's recent enlistment, during a live session where he discussed essential items he needed before entering the military, Jungkook revealed that Cha Eun Woo had gifted him a watch commonly used by soldiers. This gesture showcased the depth of their friendship and support for each other.

