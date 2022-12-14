BTS to be included in one of the 23 commemorative Korean national stamps releasing next year

In the New Year, stamps containing the world-famous idol group BTS and Korea's representative character Pororo will be issued. The Korea Post Office of the Ministry of Science and ICT announced today its plan to issue a total of 23 commemorative stamps in 2023, including BTS commemorative stamps.

Commemorative stamps are issued to commemorate historically important figures, events, or significant events, and about 20 types are issued each year. The commemorative stamp issuance plan is deliberated and selected by the Stamp Issuance Deliberation Committee, which is composed of university professors and other experts. BTS commemorative stamps will be issued in the first half of next year under the theme of 'Record of Youth'. The specific stamp design will be decided in consultation with HYBE, the agency.

Since its first airing in 2003, the commemorative stamp of Pororo, which has become a representative character in Korea, contains the meaning of gratitude and celebration for love around the world. There are beautiful Korean stamps to promote the importance of Hangeul, unfamiliar but beautiful vegetable flowers, and bees that play an important role in the ecosystem.

About the stamps:

In addition, stamps of figures such as the 100th anniversary of Dr. Kim Sang Ok's martyrdom, the 200th anniversary of Fabre's birth, and foreigners who devoted themselves to Korea's independence will be issued. We are also reviewing the issuance of postage stamps to wish for great success in the 2023 college entrance exam. Son Seung Hyeon, head of Korea Post's Headquarters, said, "Postage stamps are a means to represent Korea's precious culture beyond their meaning as proof of payment. We will actively work to promote Korea's representative culture through commemorative stamps."

About Jin leaving for military service:

Previously, Jin entered the 5th Infantry Division Key Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, and will receive basic military training for five weeks. He later will receive a self-deployment and serve as an active duty soldier in the army. His expected discharge date is June 12, 2024.

