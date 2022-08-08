Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Ki Young tests COVID-19 positive; Unable to join cast & crew on Bali trip

Actor Kang Ki Young has tested positive for COVID-19. On August 8, the actor’s agency Namoo Actors shared their official stance. The agency stated that actor Kang Ki Young crossed paths with a positive case for the virus, following which he first conducted a test via a self-test kit, and then a rapid antigen test.

Namoo Actors shared, “Over the weekend, our agency’s actor Kang Ki Young overlapped paths with someone who tested positive [for COVID-19], following which he tested positive via a preemptive self-test kit examination, and was then confirmed positive via a rapid antigen test conducted immediately [after receiving the self-test kit result].” At present, although the actor is not displaying any special symptoms, Kang Ki Young has stopped all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment.

It had previously been reported that some members of the cast and crew of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ will be heading to Bali, Indonesia, on August 8, for a vacation spanning 6 days and 5 nights. Kang Ki Young was also scheduled to join his fellow cast members for the same, however, due to his positive diagnosis with COVID-19, the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star will be unable to attend the trip.

Best known for his stellar acting in supporting roles in dramas like ‘Oh My Ghost’, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ and more, actor Kang Ki Young is currently starring in ENA’s ‘Extraordinary Attorney Kim’ alongside Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung and more. The actor is receiving much love for his portrayal of senior attorney Jung Myung Seok in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, who is the titular character Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin)’s mentor at her new firm.

