Former Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan to enlist in military band on July 1; renews contract with WAKEONE

Kim Jae Hwan, the former Wanna One member turned solo artist, has revealed his upcoming military enlistment plans. He's slated to begin his service on July 1st. Following Wanna One's disbandment on December 31, 2018, Kim Jae Hwan bid farewell to the group at their last concert, Therefore 2019. He is currently a solo artist.

Kim Jae Hwan sets enlistment date

On May 31st, WAKEONE disclosed that Kim Jae Hwan had extended his exclusive contract with the agency. Emphasizing their longstanding trust and partnership, the agency expressed their delight in continuing to work with the talented artist. They assured full support for Kim Jae Hwan's diverse musical endeavors, promising to actively facilitate his growth in various directions going forward.

In addition, the agency revealed that Kim Jae Hwan is set to enlist on July 1st, joining the military band. Rising to prominence through the Mnet survival show Produce 101 Season 2, he gained further recognition as a member of the project group Wanna One before venturing into solo debut in 2019. Earlier this month, he marked his return with the mini album I Adore and its title track Amaid.

More about Wanna One

Wanna One emerged as a South Korean boy band formed by CJ E&M through the second season of Produce 101. The ensemble comprised eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong Wu, Park Woo Jin, Lai Kuan Lin, Yoon Ji Sung, Hwang Min Hyun, Bae Jin Young, and Ha Sung Woon. They made their debut on August 7, 2017, under Swing Entertainment and CJ E&M. While their contract concluded on December 31, 2018, their final group activity was the release of their single album B-side on January 27, 2022.

In 2018, Wanna One attained the remarkable Rookie Grand Slam, securing Newcomer awards from prestigious ceremonies including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Gaon Chart Music Awards. Billboard also recognized their stellar achievements by naming them the Best New K-pop Act of 2017.

On December 18, 2018, Swing Entertainment issued an official statement confirming that Wanna One's contract would conclude as originally scheduled on December 31, 2018. The agency further announced that all members would be able to fulfill their commitments, including attending year-end shows and award ceremonies throughout January 2019, following an agreement among all agencies involved. The group bid farewell with a final concert, aptly named Therefore 2019, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the very venue where they had debuted with their showcase.

