From Lovely Runner to Moving: Top 5 dramas to watch if you enjoyed Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee's The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee is a hit K-drama which finished airing earlier this week on June 9. The story revolves around a family with superpowers who lose their abilities due to modern-day lifestyle problems. The drama has been getting a lot of love and attention from fans because of the acting performances and the plot. Here are 5 dramas that you should see if you enjoyed watching The Atypical Family.

5 K-dramas like The Atypical Family

Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time. Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok appear in the main roles.

Moving

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work. Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung headline the drama.

A Time Called You

A Time Called You is a time-slip story with Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kang Hoon. The series revolves around a woman who loses her boyfriend after he passes away and is unable to get over it. One day she finds herself back in 1998 where she meets a school boy who oddly resembles her dead boyfriend.

While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future. The drama explores murder mystery, romance, law and more.

He is Psychometric

He is Psychometric is a story about a school boy who gains the ability to read people's past after he loses his parents in a fire. He teams up with his foster guardian who is a prosecutor and helps him catch the criminals. They come across the case of the fire which was suspected to be caused by the prosecutor's parents. GOT7's Jinyoung, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Won and Kim Da Som take on the main roles.

More about The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

