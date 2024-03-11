At the Oscars, unexpected moments are common, but John Cena presenting the Best Costume Design award completely naked was a surprise.

Oscar 2024: John Cena makes an on-stage appearance naked

Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about a streaker from 1974, encouraging Cena to come out naked. John Cena said he chickened out at the last minute, but Jimmy made him present the award like this anyway.

When John appeared, Jimmy asked, “What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage?” The WWE champion replied, “I changed my mind I don’t want to do the streaker thing.” To present the award, Cena eventually appeared on stage holding a card covering his modesty, with Best Costume Design written on it.

However, behind the scenes, footage from Vulture revealed that Cena was indeed naked. Later props helped cover him by wrapping a golden fabric around him tied with a robe. Here's how people reacted on Twitter/X;

One user tweeted, "they got him doin a humiliation ritual (face palming emoji)"

A second one said, "i wonder what john cena would do to me"

A third user commented, "this guy is getting out of hand(three crying emojis)"

Another one joked, "They got this man doing a humiliation ritual at the Oscars (laughing emoji)"

Advertisement

One tweeted, "That man is close to 5@ smh"

Despite the humorous moment, Cena maintained professionalism while presenting the award. The Oscar Awards 2024 is currently airing on ABC.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins The Oscar For Best Actor In A Supporting Role For Oppenheimer