'I’m definitely her No 1 fan': When John Krasinski made a heartfelt confession after four years of marriage with Emily Blunt

In a heartwarming revelation, actor-filmmaker John Krasinski once opened up about his enduring love for his wife, Emily Blunt , after four years of marriage. John, who tied the knot with Blunt in 2010, excitingly shared their ongoing romance, describing it as a stroke of luck. This affectionate confession from Krasinski, as reported by People magazine , resonated with fans worldwide.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s lovey-dovey moment

John Krasinski , known for his roles in popular TV series like The Office and his directorial work on A Quiet Place, expressed his deep admiration for Blunt, stating, "It's really that we just got lucky.

The actor-filmmaker went on to reveal the source of his unbridled enthusiasm for his wife, saying, "I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild."

Krasinski's adoration for Blunt extends beyond her beauty and charm. He admired her for her wit and exceptional talent, and mentioned, “I don’t know the formula to it, but I think she’s hilarious, extremely talented, and I’m definitely her No. 1 fan.” Additionally, John also mentioned, “I think when you commit your life to anything like that it changes everything. All of the cliches are true.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s love wheel!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first met in Los Angeles in 2008 through a mutual friend. During a 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Krasinski revealed that it was love at first sight for him when he met Emily Blunt as reported by PEOPLE . Although the couple is known for keeping their personal life private and has not revealed everything about their first date, John Krasinski has admitted that he was “full stalker status” when he met Emily Blunt.

Over a decade of marriage has seen Emily and John grow as a couple and as parents to two lovely daughters. Their enduring love story has become an inspiration for many, and they've cemented their status as one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs, both on and off the screen. Whether it's through their shared projects or their sweet moments captured in the public eye, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski continue to remind us that love is a beautiful journey worth celebrating.

