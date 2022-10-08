Amid divorce reports, will Gisele Bündchen face custody issues with Tom Brady over kids? FIND OUT

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady - who were once considered the ultimate power couple - may soon be putting a full stop to their 13-year-marriage. Divorce rumours have been rampant for a few weeks now and according to People, sources are now revealing additional details about Bündchen and Brady's trouble in paradise including how their marriage has reached a stalemate.

An insider close to Gisele Bündchen revealed the 42-year-old supermodel's mindset when it comes to her marriage to Tom Brady: "She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired." Nevertheless, the source also added that Gisele is doing okay as her marriage with Tom seems to reach its expiry date. For now, Bündchen is en route to figuring out her life and doesn't have much contact with Brady. If the divorce goes through, the source claims Gisele - who loves Miami and has friends there - sees herself living there permanently: "Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating and taking care of herself. She doesn't put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions." For the unversed, the couple had purchased a property deemed the "billionaire's bunker" on Indian Creek Island in Miami for a whopping USD 17 million.

How do Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Kids Factor into their Divorce?

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children - son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, along with Brady's son John, 15, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. According to the insider, Bündchen "feels bad for the kids, but she doesn't expect any custody issues." As for Tom, the 45-year-old NFL player continues to maintain a strong relationship with his children inspite of marital troubles with Gisele. A source revealed, "The kids love Tom. He is a great dad. She [Gisele] feels bad for the kids." While Bündchen was reportedly spotted this month with Vivian and Benjamin at South Beach, Miami, the kids cheered for Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home opener back in September.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Marriage Troubles "Going on Forever"

The marital problems between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady - who have reportedly both enlisted divorce lawyers (Gisele has been working with hers for "weeks!") - have been going on for years, according to a source: "[The problems] are 10 years old. This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them." The insider further added, "Gisele is doing fine. She is getting her stuff in order. They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it's happening now so they can do their own thing and move on. They are both smart people and number one in their field. They know together they are worth more."

Previously, a source close to Tom Brady informed People as to how the quarterback is faring amid marriage woes with Gisele Bündchen: "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting. He feels very hurt by her. She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offence and he is playing defence. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defence from her." Moreover, Brady apparently wants the divorce, if it were to happen which is the most likely situation, "to go as smoothly as possible." Tom doesn't want things to turn "ugly" and doesn't want to "fight."

Reportedly, the bone of contention between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is the latter returning to NFL, despite previously announcing that he was retiring. During her recent interview with Elle, Gisele had confided honestly how according to her American football is "a very violent sport" and that she'd want Tom "to be more present" for their children: "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

For the unversed, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady started dating in 2006 after being introduced by a mutual friend on a blind date. On February 6, 2009, the couple got married. The couple welcomed Benjamin on December 8, 2009, and Vivian on December 5, 2012. John, who shares a cordial equation with his stepmom - was born on August 22, 2007.