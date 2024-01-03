What is Ed Sheeran's wife's next 'career move' as the singer hints at marriage issues in a new song?

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are making headlines as they navigate the twists and turns of married life. Sheeran married his childhood love, Seaborn, in 2019, and they have two daughters, but it seems like the couple is facing a troubled relationship.

While Cherry embarks on a new career venture, Ed's latest album hints at challenges within their relationship, sparking curiosity among fans.

Cherry Seaborn's entrepreneurial leap

Cherry Seaborn, wife of renowned singer Ed Sheeran, is taking a bold step into the business world with her new venture, Babes In Armour. Seaborn registered her new venture, Babes In Armour, as the retail brand with Companies House.

The documents, retrieved via Daily Mail , suggest that the new venture concerns selling products including toiletries, lingerie, and maternity wear. This move represents not only a business endeavor but also a statement of independence for Cherry.

Ed Sheeran's new album hints at marital strife

Amid Cherry's exciting career move, Ed Sheeran's latest album, Autumn Variations, has raised eyebrows. The lyrics of the songs suggest that the couple may have encountered some rough patches in their marriage. Ed, known for drawing inspiration from his personal life, leaves fans and critics speculating about the stories behind the music. The album has become a topic of discussion, adding layers to the public's perception of the couple's private life.

In a track called Punchline, the lyrics significantly hinted at Sheeran’s turbulent marital life. The lyrics read, “I can’t help but be destructive right now… It’s been weeks since I saw your outline… In my room is a silence so loud / This is what losing hope might sound like. I can’t help it but I love you so. I can’t take this letting go. I still feel like we could work it out or something…All I am is only flesh and bone / Why’s your heart so freezing cold?”

In another number called That’s On Me, the renowned singer sings, “This is not the end of our lives, this is just a bump in the ride. I know that it’ll be alright .” Another song titled The Day I Was Born, reflected on Sheeran’s feelings, stating, “I broke apart from my lover a couple months ago, if they were here then I guess I wouldn’t be alone.”

As Cherry Seaborn embraces a new chapter with Babes In Armour and Ed Sheeran lays bare his emotions in Autumn Variations, the couple continues to navigate the complexities of love and marriage in the public eye.

Ed Sheeran's lyrical expressions in his latest album provide a glimpse into the complexities of his marriage with Cherry. The songs allude to challenges and moments of introspection, creating a nuanced portrayal of the emotional landscape within their relationship.

