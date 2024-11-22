Ariana Grande Says 'Glinda Might Be a Little in the Closet'; Teases Romance with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in Wicked

Ariana Grande is suggesting that her character, Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo’s character, Elphaba, in Wicked might evolve into more than just friends.

While speaking with the U.K. outlet Gay Times, the actresses were asked about fans who ship their characters as a romantic duo. Erivo, 37, shared that her character is free-spirited and bold in making decisions for herself. For Elphaba, she said, love is love, regardless of whether it fits conventional heterosexual norms. The actress, whose character is also known as the Green Witch, noted that she doesn’t think “there’s anything wrong” with fans celebrating the deep connection between Glinda and Elphaba.

In the Jon M. Chu-directed film, Grande and Erivo’s characters begin as enemies due to their differing personalities, but their relationship soon blossoms into a heartfelt friendship.

On the rapport between their characters, Erivo told the outlet, “What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love.”

Grande, for her part, shared that she believes their characters are each other’s safe place, which is what makes it special. She added, “That’s what all relationships should be like, whether romantic or platonic.” The pop star and actress then teased, “Glinda might be a little in the closet. You never know! Give it a little more time.”

Wicked, based on the Tony-winning 2003 Broadway musical, is being released in two parts, with Part One hitting theaters today. Despite her suggestion that Glinda might be in the closet, her character is seen pining after Prince Fiyero, played by Jonathan Bailey, in the 2-hour, 40-minute-long first installment of the production.

In a separate interview with GLAAD, when Grande and Erivo were asked what they hoped LGBTQ audiences would take away from Wicked, Erivo shared her hope that queer viewers would resonate with Elphaba's vulnerability as a frowned-upon being in Oz. Elphaba, who understands the pain of feeling alone and different, also comes to realize she is just as special as anyone else. Erivo hopes the queer community will carry this empowering message with them after watching the film.

Grande agreed, saying that Oz, the fictional land where Wicked's plot unfolds, is a very queer place.

Wicked is in theaters now.

