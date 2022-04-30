Is it spring already? On the days the heat gets harsh and you long for the spring breeze to takeover, our list of the best love songs will surely be there to wrap you up in a tight bear hug. When the going gets tough, there is nothing better than escaping to a land saturated hues to forget all about your reality and what better way to make a quick getaway than a handpicked playlist of the best songs on love of all time?

The best love songs are those that whisper sweet nothings as if spells of remedy, from the slow R&B to the pop superhits our compilation has them all lined up for your listening pleasure. Among an abundance of breakup songs these days, love songs that pierce straight through your heart are a hard find. Especially when the music greats from the past decades have given us gems that can never be written off.

However, some hits that we all love and listen to religiously have been sifted through to pile up our list of greats like the romance staple Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You or the legend Etta James' At Last. Scroll down further to swipe through our compilation of the best love songs of all time.

Check out our list of the 12 best love songs of all time:

Best Part - H.E.R. ft. Daniel Caesar

Hands down one of the best love songs ever made, the slow rhythm of the song takes you to a dreamy island where love is all you can think about. The R&B/ Soul origins of the track elevate the delicate lyrics of the song that are more a soft plea rather than grand proclamations of love, adding that mystical touch to the song. Besides winning the hearts of millions, the song also hit home runs with the critics as it took home the Best R&B Performance honour at the Grammys 2019.

Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra

One of the most well-known love songs, this number by Frank Sinatra is and will remain a timeless masterpiece. First written in 1954, the jazz and pop undertones of the song are all it takes to fall madly in love with the track. The lyrics are literally out of this world, talking of the moon and the stars makes it the best choice for a slow dance number on the floor with your date.

A Teenager In Love - Dion & The Belmonts

A 1959 release, this song does the beachy vibes justice. Bordering several genres, the track is a mixture of R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop and Rock. The song has stood the test of time and is still considered one of the bests in rock & roll. The happy tunes of the track contradict the pure pining in the lyrics.

You Send Me - Sam Cooke

Another 1950s legend, this Rhythm and Blues song has a little touch of Soul in it. The song is so widely loved that it was part of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The track is pure bliss to listen to and with just a small amount of lyrics expresses the deep feeling of a love that came as a surprise with just the brilliance of Sam Cooke's voice.

Love Songs - Kaash Paige

A wide left from the Rock & Roll vibes of the 50s, this R&B/Soul track is just the remedy for your rainy day blues. Slow yet never boring, this song by Kaash Paige is a rare find with her lyrics that have a touch of reminiscence, the song is a sweet lullaby with the dopest flow.

We Fell In Love In October - Girl In Red

By Norwegian indie rock singer-songwriter Girl In Red, the song brings back retro feels with its blend of Alternative and Indie. The song became a cult favourite because of its Women-Love-Women themes and has been a huge hit with the LGBTQ community. This song too takes on dreamy visions as the singer weaves layers of fluffy utopias with her voice.

Certain Things - James Arthur ft. Chasing Grace

A very realistic take on relationships, this song will definitely touch your heart in the tenderest of ways. James Arthur's voice might be the 8th wonder of this world, especially paired with Chasing Grace's brilliance. The track is to its core an authentic love song as the lyrics enhance the palpable rawness of Arthur's voice.

Never Not - Lauv

A pop superhit, Lauv's Never Not is just delightful. Although pop is a genre that is highly looked down upon by the music connoisseurs, this song proves that a pop song can not only be meaningful and deep but also worthy of critical acclaim. The lyrics mimic vows at a wedding yet hold a melancholic undertone.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder - Paul Anka

Yet another 50s hit, it would be criminal to not add this masterpiece to the list of best love songs. Not only was this track a hit when it came out, it recently went viral on social media with new remixes of the song. Another reason for the song's immense popularity is the 1999 Heath Ledger film 10 Things I Hate About You in which the protagonist Patrick declares his love for Kat as he broadcasts the song all over the school speakers. The mixture of Pop and Blues genres makes the song a unique track.

I Think of You - Rodriguez

A sweet blend of Rock, Folk, Blues and Country, this Rodriguez lesser-known song is for every lost romantic in the world who loves to daydream about their unrequited love. The lyrics of the song perfectly summarize what a hopeless romantic is with mellow tunes and shaded beats. The song though from the 70s is the right fit for even the romantics of the 21st century.

Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley

This Elvis Presley worldwide famous song is one of the most widely covered songs in decades. From musical legend Bob Dylan to Swedish band A-teens, many have taken a whiff at the track. When it comes to love songs there is nothing better than Presley's voice paired with polite lyrics of the song.

Perfect - Ed Sheeran

A more recent home run from the love song master himself. The sensational track took the charts by a storm and won several accolades. Besides the awards, the song became the national anthem for any and every couple in love. Along with the stirring lyrics of the song, Ed Sheeran's voice adds a deep undercurrent to the track.

Comment down below some of your favourites to add to our list of the best love songs of all time.